Berry Data Price Hits $1.12 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $477,486.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

