Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $225.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $640,437. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

