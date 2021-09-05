Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $5.12 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $6,506,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in DraftKings by 154.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $61.02 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

