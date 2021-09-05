Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,305,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

