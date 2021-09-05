BetterBetting (BETR) Price Up 43,024.5% This Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

