Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $303,886.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $303,886.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00153746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00231252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.30 or 0.07849252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.92 or 0.99586627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.07 or 0.00979989 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

