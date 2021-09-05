BIDR Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00066770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00154915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00230250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.09 or 0.07745952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,366.05 or 0.99567004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.20 or 0.00971518 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

