BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of BigCommerce worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,163.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,483 shares of company stock worth $47,160,458 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

BigCommerce stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $110.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44.

BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

