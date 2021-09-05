BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.16 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $27.16 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $20.34 or 0.00040557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001949 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $633.50 or 0.01263298 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

