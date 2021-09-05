BinaryX Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $19.72 or 0.00038148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

