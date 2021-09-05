Bintex Futures (BNTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,337.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $113,815.78 and approximately $5,337.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00155530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00219064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.64 or 0.07774639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,690.39 or 1.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.25 or 0.00973611 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

