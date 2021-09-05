Bismuth (BIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,772.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $2,772.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005553 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,171,059 coins and its circulating supply is 22,050,353 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

