Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $231,976.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,685.63 or 0.99880404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00049711 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00989153 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.00508786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00340601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073454 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,381,250 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

