BitCoal (COAL) Trading Down 15% This Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. BitCoal has a market cap of $18,627.24 and $640.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 15% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

