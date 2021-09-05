Bitcoin Atom Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

