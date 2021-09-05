Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Billion

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 91% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $5.87 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $316.10 or 0.00611018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,732.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $754.21 or 0.01457892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.00375306 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.