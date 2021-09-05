Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.13 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $14.07 billion and approximately $3.13 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $746.64 or 0.01441916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,781.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.56 or 0.00603625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.55 or 0.00375714 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036914 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,837,969 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.