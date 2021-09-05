Bitcoin Cash Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $746.64 or 0.01441916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $14.07 billion and approximately $3.13 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,781.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.56 or 0.00603625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.55 or 0.00375714 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00036914 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,837,969 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.