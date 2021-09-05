Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars.

