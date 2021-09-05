Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Tops $3.66 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $404.42 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $194.18 or 0.00386067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,297.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $728.32 or 0.01448005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.64 or 0.00657372 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002898 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,834,214 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

