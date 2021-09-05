Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 0% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,476.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,412.62 or 1.00343644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00075265 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008124 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000179 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

