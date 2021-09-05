BitDAO (BIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.96 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00162501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00221096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.84 or 0.07602744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.23 or 1.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.91 or 0.00964224 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

