BitGreen (BITG) Achieves Market Cap of $3.26 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. BitGreen has a market cap of $3.26 million and $711.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00057390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00092816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.00342370 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011810 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

