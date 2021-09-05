Bithao (BHAO) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $2.79 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bithao has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00121540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00800383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.