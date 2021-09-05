Bithao Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Bithao has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bithao has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.92 or 0.00837386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

