BitSend Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, BitSend has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $79,623.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.72 or 0.00514977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002663 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $523.63 or 0.01042255 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,687,950 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

