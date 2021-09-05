BitTorrent (BTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $646.49 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $646.49 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008929 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003396 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.