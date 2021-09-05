Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0040 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 66.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $304,802.30 and $250.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

