Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

