BlackHat (BLKC) Price Reaches $1.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $302,547.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00163003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00220831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.05 or 0.07605322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,849.35 or 1.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.00968679 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

