Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.73 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and $306,522.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.75 or 0.07578797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,847.27 or 1.00169482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.00971406 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

