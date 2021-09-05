BLink (BLINK) Market Cap Achieves $4.58 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BLink has traded down 17% against the dollar. BLink has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $55,699.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00121458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00802418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00046801 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,460 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

