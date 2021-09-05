Blockpass One Day Trading Volume Hits $232.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $472,974.02 and approximately $232.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00121977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00844950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

