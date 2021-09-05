Blockzero Labs Price Up 25.4% Over Last Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $207,896.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00122698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00843727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047481 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.