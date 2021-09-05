Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $291,231.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00124980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.68 or 0.00797089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046788 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

