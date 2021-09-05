Bluzelle Hits Market Capitalization of $96.00 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $21.94 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00064316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00126058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00817431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,718,749 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

