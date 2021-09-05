Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0227 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $273,472.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00123099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00805254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

