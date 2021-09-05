Bonfida Reaches One Day Volume of $690,485.00 (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Bonfida has a market cap of $274.96 million and $690,485.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for $6.12 or 0.00012173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00066942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00158877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.55 or 0.07909984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.72 or 1.00119019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00801119 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,908,948 coins and its circulating supply is 44,908,948 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

