Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.3% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $2,304.45. The company had a trading volume of 196,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,960. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 229.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,193.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,286.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

