Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,304.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 229.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,193.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,286.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

