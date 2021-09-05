BOOM Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $63,738.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

