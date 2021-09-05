Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Down 15% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $57.79 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

