Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

