Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.30. 4,207,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.89. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

