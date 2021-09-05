Bridge Mutual Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $39.72 million and $312,776.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

