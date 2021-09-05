British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

BLND opened at GBX 541.80 ($7.08) on Friday. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 515.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 513.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87.

In other news, insider Simon Carter bought 39,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,298.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

