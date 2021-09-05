Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,052 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.47% of Brixmor Property Group worth $31,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $21,886,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $13,568,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.