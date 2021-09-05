Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $590.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.68. 2,520,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,255. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 66.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 320.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
