Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $590.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.68. 2,520,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,255. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 66.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 320.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.