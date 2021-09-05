Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.