Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce sales of $6.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.86 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.44 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN opened at $226.37 on Friday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day moving average is $240.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

